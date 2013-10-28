App developed for learner drivers to help pass restricted test

The Transport Agency is launching a learn-to-drive smartphone application to help learners pass their restricted tests.

The app, called Drive Go, is part of an effort to raise the skill level of 16 to 24-year-old drivers.

The agency said car crashes were the second biggest cause of death for that age group, and the largest cause of serious injury.

NZTA spokesperson Lisa Rossiter said research showed many learner drivers found it hard to know when they were ready to take the restricted driving test.

"We want our young drivers to be safe drivers, and we also want to help take the stress out of getting prepared to sit the restricted test."

The research also showed learner drivers were not getting enough varied experiences, such as driving at night, in the rain or heavy traffic.

One of the features of the app is a GPS tracking system that detects how much driving has been completed and in what environment.

Other things that the app offers are customised driving plans based on the driver's experience, recommendations on new skills to learn or improve and feedback on errors that would result in a fail.