App designed by Taranaki man aims to connect New Zealand's cancer community

An app called Ripple, designed to connect people suffering from cancer has launched today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was created by Taranaki Man and Survivor New Zealand contestant, Josh Hickford, 30, a cancer survivor diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma two years ago.

The app went live today and is aimed at supporting those touched by cancer.

“When you drop a stone in a pond, it will have a little ripple but it goes off in every direction and it can be felt wide and far,” Mr Hickord told TVNZ 1’s Seven Sharp.

“The family and friend network are impacted hugely as well and I think sometimes that is what can get forgotten.”

When he was diagnosed, he said he didn’t really have anyone to talk to because the condition in New Zealand is so rare.

“I wasn’t alone, but I didn’t speak to anyone from New Zealand,” he says.

But his situation gave him an idea.

An accountant by day, after hours, Mr Hickford was on a mission to connect the country’s cancer community.

“It’s for families, friends, whanau, supporters, carers, patients, survivors, specialists - anyone touched by cancer,” he says.

"If it changes one person's life, then that's a success but I want to change hundreds of thousands of people's lives."

Now in remission, Mr Hickford is getting married in six weeks and is training for an ironman competition.



