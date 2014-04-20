 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Apology ordered after toddler given wrong vaccine at medical centre

share

Source:

NZN

Two registered nurses at a bustling medical centre combined to "depart from accepted standards of nursing care" and give a 15-month-old boy the wrong vaccine.

Syringe.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to a ruling issued today by Health & Disability Commissioner Meenal Duggal, on July 14, 2016, Mrs A took her son, Master A, for his 15-month immunisations at a medical centre.

A registered nurse selected the vaccines from the medical centre's refrigerator prior to the child's visit, but mistakenly selected Infanrix-IPV instead of the Act-HIB vaccine.

A second registered nurse was asked to check the vaccines, but failed to spot the error.

Infanrix-IPV was given to the boy and the first registered nurse noticed the mistake when checking the immunisation record and the boy's Well Child Book.

The names of the registered nurses and medical centre were not published, but the ruling said the first registered nurse had been practising for "for many years" and the second "for a few years".

Although administering the wrong vaccine did not harm the child, Ms Duggal says both nurses combined to "depart from accepted standards of nursing care" and "failed to provide

Master A services with reasonable care and skill".

While one of the nurses said the medical centre was busy that day, Ms Duggal said by following correct vaccine protocol and re-checking the vaccine selected, the mistake would not have been made.

The second, less-experienced nurse, says she "should never have accepted that responsibility in that instance".

One of the nurses said correct procedures were now followed "vehemently".

Ms Duggal said the appropriate response was a written apology to the child's mother by both nurses, extra training on immunisation policies and an audit on the medical centre's vaccination procedures to be carried out in the coming months.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

02:14
2
Norris helped the victims after a van with three men drove into a crowd outside a mosque.

'It's like a war scene' – Kiwi helps lift van off victim of London mosque attack

00:40
3
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:38
4
An impersonator was hired to chat with Simon - who was immensely looking forward to the interview with his self-confessed hero.

'We did not mean to upset them' - Jay-Jay Harvey apologises for Tom Cruise prank which made More FM host cry

00:11
5
Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.

One confirmed dead, others injured after van strikes pedestrians leaving London mosque

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:14
Norris helped the victims after a van with three men drove into a crowd outside a mosque.

'It's like a war scene' – Kiwi helps lift van off victim of London mosque attack

Chris Norris lives 100 metres from the scene and saw a couple of men catch and beat the van driver.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".


00:47
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ