Apology to be given for 'The Unfortunate Experiment'

Margaret Wilsher, the Chief Medical Officer of the Auckland District Health Board, says it is time to say sorry to the women and the families affected by what became known as the Unfortunate Experiment at National Women's Hospital.

Ms Wilsher told tonight's Sunday programme: "Of course, it's time we said sorry, and it's time we acknowledged and recognised what they, and their families, went through."

Whistleblower Professor Ron Jones, who was a gynaecologist at National Women's Hospital during the time of Professor Herb Green's study into carcinoma in-situ (CIS) of the cervix, and who helped to expose the study’s failure, says 50 years on, he is outraged that no apology has been given by the hospital to the women who suffered.

"I just can't believe that they weren't prepared to say I'm sorry. The poor women who suffered have been completely forgotten," Professor Jones said.

One the women, Clare Matheson, spoke to Sunday's John Hudson about feeling like a guinea pig, and her horrific experience of developing invasive cervical cancer despite 15 years in the care of Professor Green.

Clare and the other women in the trial never received an apology from the hospital.

Tonight Ms Wilsher publicly said she is sorry for the experience the women suffered.

The Auckland DHB is planning a recognition ceremony to acknowledge what the women and their families went through to be held in May.