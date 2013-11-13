AOS conclude operation in Napier but still seek wanted man

Source:
Police and the Armed Offenders Squad have concluded the search for a wanted man at a Napier house tonight.
A police spokeswoman told 1 News they were attending an address in the suburb of Tamatea because they had a warrant to arrest a person.
Armed Offender Squad (AOS)
A man was reported to be holed up in the house but Police have now cleared the property. They are still seeking the man.
Lisa Higham, a resident on Bristol Street told 1 News that she heard two lots of tear gas which she initally mistook for gunshots.
Mrs Higham said at least eight houses had been evacuated throughout Friday evening.
All cordons and restrictions on Bristol Street have now been lifted.
