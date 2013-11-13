AOS conclude operation in Napier but still seek wanted man

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad have concluded the search for a wanted man at a Napier house tonight.

A police spokeswoman told 1 News they were attending an address in the suburb of Tamatea because they had a warrant to arrest a person.

Armed Offender Squad (AOS) Source: 1 NEWS

A man was reported to be holed up in the house but Police have now cleared the property. They are still seeking the man.

Lisa Higham, a resident on Bristol Street told 1 News that she heard two lots of tear gas which she initally mistook for gunshots.

Mrs Higham said at least eight houses had been evacuated throughout Friday evening.