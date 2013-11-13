AOS callout to Napier house as police try to arrest person

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad have been called to a Napier house tonight.

A police spokeswoman told 1 News they are attending an address in the suburb of Tamatea because they have a warrant to arrest a person.

Armed Offender Squad (AOS) Source: 1 NEWS

A man is reported to be holed up in the house and it's understood police have been hunting him for a week.

Police have not confirmed this but have said no shots have been fired.

The street is cordoned off and residents not allowed to return home while the situation is being dealt with.