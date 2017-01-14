 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


AOS callout in Auckland suburb after person reported carrying gun

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Armed police cordoned off a street in the Auckland suburb of St Johns this evening after receiving reports of a person seen carrying a gun.

Police say they were called to a property on Felton Mathew Ave at 6.30pm.

Police respond to reports of a person seen carrying a gun in the Auckland suburb of St Johns.

Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesperson has told 1 NEWS no injuries have been reported at this stage and the situation is well-contained. 

Police armed with rifles cordoned off the road and there has been a heavy Armed Offenders Squad presence is at the scene.

A small crowd of onlookers gathered. 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:32
1
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

2
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji this evening.

6.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Fiji

3

Rival gangs fight during Whakatane funeral

02:53
4
The president-elect's pick for National Security Adviser is under fire for an ill-timed call to the Russian ambassador.

New questions about Donald Trump's ties to Kremlin as inauguration looms

00:13
5
The bodies were found following information provided to police by family members.

Two bodies found at a house in central Hawke's Bay

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ