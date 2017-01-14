AOS callout in Auckland suburb after person reported carrying gun

Armed police cordoned off a street in the Auckland suburb of St Johns this evening after receiving reports of a person seen carrying a gun.

Police say they were called to a property on Felton Mathew Ave at 6.30pm.

Police respond to reports of a person seen carrying a gun in the Auckland suburb of St Johns. Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesperson has told 1 NEWS no injuries have been reported at this stage and the situation is well-contained.

Police armed with rifles cordoned off the road and there has been a heavy Armed Offenders Squad presence is at the scene.