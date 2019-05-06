TODAY |

Ao Tawhiti's new $30 million school opens in central Christchurch

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Education
Jordan Oppert

Ao Tawhiti’s brand new $30 million school has opened in Christchurch's CBD today.

For the last eight years they’ve been operating out of prefabs in Halswell and Ilam after it lost its Cashel Street site in the earthquakes.

More than 600 students and staff will work out of the state-of-the-art four storey "special character" school.

Ao Tawhiti uses a model where students direct their own learning and structure their own timetables.

Often that means offering subjects not commonly available in mainstream schools like philosophy, psychology, video game design and DJ’ing.

Currently 550 students are enrolled in years 1-13. It’s hoped the roll will climb back to pre-quake levels of around 670 by next year.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Ao Tawhiti School was forced out of the city after the earthquake. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Christchurch and Canterbury
    Education
    Jordan Oppert
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:32
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    2
    Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
    Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
    3
    Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
    4
    Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
    Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
    5
    The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
    Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    The university’s council today signed off on the plan.

    Victoria University of Wellington to keep name
    00:44
    The proposal took place in Hawke's Bay under the watchful eye of her personal security.

    Jacinda Ardern shares details of Clarke Gayford's 'romantic' marriage proposal
    01:05
    Mike Bush says the alleged Christchurch attacker was not on anyone's radar but police will work to ensure such an attack never occurs again.

    Police Commissioner reiterates alleged Christchurch gunman was not 'on anyone's radar'

    Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, not pictured, during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Beijing. (Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP)

    UN Secretary-General to visit New Zealand this month