TODAY |

ANZ's profits drop 27 per cent to $1.3 billion

Source:  1 NEWS

ANZ New Zealand's after tax profits have fallen by $489 million this year to $1.336 billion, down 27 per cent on last year.

Source: 1 NEWS

The country's biggest bank made $1.825 billion in the year to September last year, but this year faced a drop in operating income of six per cent to $4.049 billion.

Operating expenses were also up 10 per cent, to $1.736 billion.

Net income from interest was relatively stable, falling just $3 million to $3.229 billion, down 0.09 per cent.

Among ANZ's home loan customers, about 10 per cent were currently on a deferral plan, making up about two per cent of the bank's 529,000 home loan accounts.

ANZ NZ chief executive Antonia Watson said the results were due to a significant uplift in the charge for expected credit losses due to changes in the economic environment, as well as the sale of UDC Finance.

"Covid-19 brought unprecedented challenges to our country and consequently for many businesses, including ANZ NZ, and this is reflected in our full-year result," Watson said.

"Despite the difficult year, ANZ NZ has continued to perform well, demonstrating it can weather challenging economic conditions and play an important role in supporting customers through the crisis." 

New Zealand
Business
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Breakfast host moved to tears after interview over Oranga Tamariki’s uplifts of Māori babies
2
Fox News host goes on bizarre rant about NZ, mocks accent and details ‘terrifying’ Covid ‘camps’
3
Twenty-six people arrested, millions in assets seized in major Auckland drug bust
4
Gang member who says he beat up R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to life in prison for 1999 murders
5
Auckland Pak'nSave fined for charging customers more at the till than what was shown on the shelf
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:15

Breakfast host moved to tears after interview over Oranga Tamariki’s uplifts of Māori babies
10:10

Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet avoiding an estimated $4.2 billion in tax, new report says

Pair deny charges, elect trial by jury in New Zealand First Foundation case
01:34

Napier man, 87, whose plight made headlines after his car was stolen, reunited with vehicle