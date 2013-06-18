ANZ's profits drop 27 per cent to $1.3 billion

ANZ New Zealand's after tax profits have fallen by $489 million this year to $1.336 billion, down 27 per cent on last year.

The country's biggest bank made $1.825 billion in the year to September last year, but this year faced a drop in operating income of six per cent to $4.049 billion.

Operating expenses were also up 10 per cent, to $1.736 billion.

Net income from interest was relatively stable, falling just $3 million to $3.229 billion, down 0.09 per cent.

Among ANZ's home loan customers, about 10 per cent were currently on a deferral plan, making up about two per cent of the bank's 529,000 home loan accounts.

ANZ NZ chief executive Antonia Watson said the results were due to a significant uplift in the charge for expected credit losses due to changes in the economic environment, as well as the sale of UDC Finance.

"Covid-19 brought unprecedented challenges to our country and consequently for many businesses, including ANZ NZ, and this is reflected in our full-year result," Watson said.