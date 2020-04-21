Anzac weekend sees over 800 breaches of Covid-19 lockdown, nearly 100 prosecutions

There were over 800 breaches of the Alert Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown on Anzac weekend with nearly 100 prosecutions, police have announced.

A police checkpoint south of Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

In total, police say there were 852 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Act or the Health Act.

Of these 852 breaches, 87 people have been or are being prosecuted, 727 people have been warned and 38 youth referrals have been completed.

Since the introduction of the Alert Level 4 restrictions there have been 5627 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Act or the Health Act, according to police.

Of the 5627 breaches, 592 people have been or are being prosecuted, 4858 people have been warned and 177 youth referrals have been completed.

