Anzac Day in MIQ: Hamilton facility treated to special trumpet performance

For returnees and military personnel at managed isolation facilities around the country, they’re marking Anzac Day in a different way than usual.

Hamilton Jet Park's groundskeeper Robert with his trumpet and Hotel Manager Dave Latu. Source: Supplied

Hamilton’s Jet Park MIQ returnees and staff were treated to a special performance to mark the occasion by the hotel’s groundsman.

It’s one of 32 managed isolation facilities, where over a thousand servicemen and woman are posted at any one time.

Robert’s been playing the trumpet since he was a 12-year-old, but stopped when he went off to university, going on to work at the hotel long before it was converted to host returnees.

That’s until a couple of months ago when he dusted it off and started to play again.

“So we had the idea for him to practice the Last Post for Anzac Day. He’s been practising for six weeks now,” Hotel Manager Dave Latu says.

Even the kitchen staff have taken up on the commemorations, preparing their special Belgian hot chocolate and Anzac biscuits for the 33 returnees in managed isolation today.

The staff on duty, including army personnel, will be treated to a special lunch and dinner too.