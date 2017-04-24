Anzac Day commemoration services cancelled nationwide amid coronavirus pandemic

For the first time in history, all Anzac Day services around the country have been cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in New Zealand.

Any public commemoration events have been cancelled in an attempt to prevent risking spreading the virus.

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA) today announced cancellations as well as the postponement of the national poppy appeal.

"To ensure the health and safety of all New Zealanders it is the right sacrifice to make at this critical time," RNZRSA National President B J Clark told media today.

Mr Clark says the decision to postpone the poppy day appeal comes as an attempt to prevent exposing volunteers and collectors to the virus.

He says the RSA believe asking for donations on a large scale while the country faces financial uncertainty is "inappropriate" at this time.

The move comes after the Government earlier this week banned gatherings of more than 500 people.

Yesterday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed this year's Anzac national service at Gallipoli in Turkey had been called off due to Covid-19.

It's the biggest overseas commemoration on April 25, held at Chunuk Bar jointly with Australia.

ANZAC Day is held on April 25 each year across New Zealand and Australia in which both countries remember the men and women who've died serving their countries in times of war.