ANZ warns customers to 'stay vigilant' after scam phishing emails

ANZ bank is advising customers of a phishing scam which is seeking customers' personal information in order to access accounts. 

Some customers of ANZ have been targeted by a spate of phishing emails claiming to be from the bank which asks for internet banking details, card data and security challenge questions.

The bank issued a warning today to customers to "stay vigilant" saying that when customers provide information requested, scammers are able to access their accounts and potentially use funds or make purchases on their credit cards.

The bank advises customers to delete emails immediately without clicking on any links.

If customers have provided their details they are advised to call the ANZ contact centre.

