 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


ANZ to voluntarily increase paid parental leave to 26 weeks - two years early

share

Source:

1 NEWS

ANZ Bank New Zealand says it will increase paid parental leave for its employees from 18 to 26 weeks from July 1 this year.

Chloe Taylor-Dykman, and ANZ Insurance claims Administrator, is expecting her first child in July.

Chloe Taylor-Dykman, and ANZ Insurance claims Administrator, is expecting her first child in July.

Source: Supplied

The change is two years ahead of the government's legislated changes in 2020.

CEO David Hisco said they want staff to feel supported.

"I'm a dad and remember those sleepless nights with my boys and wife Debs," Mr Hisco said.

"I know those first months are important – they grow and develop so quickly – so I want our staff to feel they can choose to spend time at home if they wish, with less financial strain."

ANZ has about 8000 employees in New Zealand.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


2
England's Jason Roy

LIVE: Sodhi strikes for New Zealand as England make rapid start in fourth ODI

00:10
3
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

00:24
4
Ms Adams missed out on the party leadership, but will still take up a senior role in opposition.

Amy Adams named as National's new finance spokesperson by Simon Bridges

01:44
5
One of the girls in the Turpin family appeared on You Tube under a different name.

Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

00:42
The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.


00:30
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

00:36
The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.

Video: Confronting vision shows Tongans still living in makeshift accommodation as nation continues to struggle in wake of Cycle Gita

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver returned to the village of Patangata, which she visited shortly after Cyclone Gita hit Tonga.

03:05
Otago University Professor of public health Tony Blakely says kids shouldn’t be drinking “crap” sugary energy drinks.

'We’re behind the eight-ball' – health professor says NZ should follow UK ban on sale of energy drinks to teens

Otago University's Tony Blakely approves of a ban on energy drinks.

03:34
1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.

'Mystery and intrigue' – how did a former Russian spy and his daughter fall ill in English town?

1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 