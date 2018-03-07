ANZ to voluntarily increase paid parental leave to 26 weeks - two years early

Source:
ANZ Bank New Zealand says it will increase paid parental leave for its employees from 18 to 26 weeks from July 1 this year.
Chloe Taylor-Dykman, and ANZ Insurance claims Administrator, is expecting her first child in July.
Source: Supplied
The change is two years ahead of the government's legislated changes in 2020.
CEO David Hisco said they want staff to feel supported.
"I'm a dad and remember those sleepless nights with my boys and wife Debs," Mr Hisco said.
"I know those first months are important – they grow and develop so quickly – so I want our staff to feel they can choose to spend time at home if they wish, with less financial strain."
ANZ has about 8000 employees in New Zealand.
