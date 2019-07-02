TODAY |

ANZ staff sacked for deleting customer email addresses over negative feedback fear

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Business

ANZ says it dismissed seven staff who deleted customer email addresses to prevent them giving negative feedback, which may have impacted the employees' incentive payments.

In a statement, the bank said about a year ago it found some staff were manipulating customer records and those involved were disciplined, with seven losing their jobs.

It said it randomly asked some customers to respond to an email survey about their experiences, but some surveys weren't being sent.

First Union represents frontline bank employees, including 900 ANZ staff.

Its general secretary, Dennis Maga, said banks' bonus culture was to blame because it made staff desperate to avoid negative feedback.

ANZ announced in August last year it was removing sales targets for frontline staff.

rnz.co.nz

ANZ. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:37
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
2
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
3
Marilynn and Roy Bridger are dismayed after a fence was built blocking their sea view.
Fair Go: New Plymouth couple dismayed after neighbour's new fence blocks their beautiful sea views
4
Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green spoke to 1 NEWS.
Major water main break leads to '70 per cent' of Taupō's wastewater spilling into lake
5
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:06
Volunteers are trying to clean up decades of rubbish after a huge storm washed a landfill down a world heritage site on the West Coast.

Defence Force to send large contingent to help clean up West Coast landfill rubbish
Auckland High Court.

Complainants' sexual history to be off limits in court under planned new laws
Promotion of Mark Latu to Warrant Officer Seaman Combat Specialist

NZ Navy's first Tongan Warrant Officer returning to South Auckland, hoping to inspire community

NZ mum escapes abusive partner after rare win in Australian court