ANZ snafu sees some customers experiencing duplicate transactions today

Some ANZ costumers have been experiencing duplicate transactions today, resulting in accounts being debited twice for the same account.

"We have identified the cause and are working to resolve the issue shortly," ANZ's communications manager said in a statement late this morning.

"Impacted customers will be reimbursed for any resulting costs, including any unarranged overdraft fees that may be triggered by this error. Customers will see a 'reversal of debit' in their account today.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused our costumers."