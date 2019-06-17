TODAY |

ANZ refuses to comment on reports it sold luxury house at a loss to David Hisco's wife

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property
Auckland
Business

ANZ is refusing to comment on reports it sold a luxury Auckland house at a loss to the wife of its recently departed CEO David Hisco.

The upmarket property at 269 St Heliers Bay Road was reportedly sold to Mr Hisco’s wife, Deborah Walsh, at $6.9 million despite a QV valuation of more than $10 million.

The ANZ has been under pressure to reveal more details of Mr Hisco's expenses package after he was removed from his position last week by ANZ Chairman and former Prime Minister Sir John Key.

In a statement, Stephan Herrick of ANZ’s Corporate Affairs says: "The bank bought the house when David arrived in New Zealand. The housing allowance that David received as part of his expat arrangements – which was disclosed annually - was offset by the market rent David was required to pay ANZ for the house.

The house was eventually sold by the bank to his wife based on market valuations done at the time.

We have made all disclosures over David’s employment arrangements that we are legally obliged to.

This remains an employment matter, and while we've been open about the circumstances of David’s departure from ANZ, it isn’t appropriate to discuss his personal employment arrangements in any further detail."

Inland Revenue says section 18 of the Tax Administration Act prevents it from discussing "any aspect of an individual taxpayer’s situation or affairs".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bank chairman and former PM John Key delivered the news today. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property
Auckland
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Venables, aged 10, and another boy killed two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool, England, in 1993.
'Don’t bother applying' – PM's message to Jon Venables, killer of two-year-old James Bulger
2
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
3
Police cordon at Neal Crescent, Napier.
Police negotiating with person after incident that sent Napier schools into lockdown
4
The Deputy PM says Sir John has a massive conflict of interest.
'A massive conflict of interest' - Winston Peters says ANZ chair Sir John Key should resign
5
The sign was meant to read “baggage claim”.
'Balls up' of Te Reo Māori translation leads to sniggering at Bay of Islands’ new airport
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:54
The Deputy PM says Sir John has a massive conflict of interest.

'A massive conflict of interest' - Winston Peters says ANZ chair Sir John Key should resign

It will mean beggars and the homeless won’t be allowed within five metres of retail areas.

Housing First scheme aims to house 200 homeless in Wellington
02:59
The Gisborne 43-year-old is also the youngest person to lead the society.

Meet Tiana Epati, the first Pasifika leader of the New Zealand Law Society

Person dead after car hits power pole in Amberley