ANZ chief steps down after review of personal expenses, health concerns

ANZ New Zealand chief executive David Hisco is stepping down from the role due to health worries and board concerns about an internal review of personal expenses.

Mr Hisco does not accept all of the concerns raised by the board, ANZ said in a statement, but accepts he needs to be accountable given his leadership position.

Antonia Watson has been appointed as acting chief executive of ANZ New Zealand.

ANZ New Zealand chairman Sir John Key said, "We are disappointed David is leaving ANZ under such circumstances after such a long career, however his departure is the right one in these circumstances given the expectations we have of all our people, no matter how senior or junior.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced executive in Antonia Watson to step in while we conduct a search for a replacement. Antonia’s extensive banking career has her well placed to help ANZ manage through this transition," Mr Key said.