ANZ Bank to get rid of other-bank ATM fee

ANZ Bank has announced they will be removing the non-ANZ ATM fee it charges customers for using another bank's ATM in New Zealand, the company announced today.

ANZ Bank sign

Source: 1 NEWS

ANZ New Zealand customers don't pay any ATM fees to use an ANZ ATM, but they are charged a $1 fee for using another bank's ATM. Most other banks have a similar fee.

"In recent times we've been getting more and more feedback from our customers that they don’t think this type of fee is fair.

"Because even though they're using another bank's ATM they’re still accessing their money," said Antonia Watson, ANZ New Zealand managing director retail and business banking.

"We’ve decided to respond to that feedback and will absorb the cost of those transactions levied to us by other banks," she said.

The changes will come into effect from 26 March and ANZ says it will remove fees from almost eight million transactions a year.

