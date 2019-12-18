ANZ appoints new CEO, six months after predecessor stepped down in cloud of controversy

Antonia Watson has been named ANZ Bank's new chief executive officer and director - the first New Zealand woman to lead ANZ NZ.

Antonia Watson. Source: Supplied.

She will replace David Hisco, who stepped down as CEO of the bank in June after concerns were raised about his personal expense reports.

The bank announced Mr Hisco was leaving his role after almost a decade after concerns were raised about his use of corporate chauffeured cars. His exit came amid an internal review of his personal expenses, and health concerns.

Ms Watson has been acting CEO of ANZ NZ since May.

Outgoing ANZ chair Sir John Key described her as "the outstanding applicant for the role".

"Antonia is a warm, empathetic and inclusive leader who is also methodical in her thinking and forensic in her analysis," Sir John said.

"Most importantly she is authentic. What you see is her and she’ll be upfront and honest with you."

Ms Watson was previously managing director of retail and business banking for ANZ NZ.

Yesterday, Sir John announced his resignation from his position on the Air New Zealand board.