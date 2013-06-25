ANZ annual earnings drop eight per cent to $1.8 billion

ANZ Bank has today released its full year profit of $1.8 billion after tax, an eight per cent decrease on the 2018 financial year.

Its cash net profit was up two per cent after the sale of life insurance company Onepath Life (NZ) Limited and ANZ New Zealand's 25 per cent share in Paymark Ltd.

ANZ New Zealand Acting Chief Executive Officer Antonia Watson said while the company's full-year result reflected a solid underlying performance, it had been a challenging 12 months for ANZ New Zealand reputationally.

"It has been a transformative year for our industry. While reviews by the FMA and RBNZ concluded the widespread misconduct issues in Australia were not found in New Zealand, they helped us take stock of where we are today, what we're doing well and what we could do better for our customers and we're making changes," Ms Watson said.

"Beyond those reviews we have faced our own challenges. Despite our tough year, our people have continued to put our customers first every day."

Ms Watson said despite the difficult year, ANZ New Zealand continued to perform well.

Key points: