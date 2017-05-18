'Anything to get kids to be active' – should children be wearing fitness trackers?

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.
Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More