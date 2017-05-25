'Anything extra is a bonus' but some others say tax relief in Budget is a drop in the bucket

There's mixed reaction to the Government's tax cuts and increased family tax credits, with some saying measures announced in today's Budget are a help but others saying they're a drop in the bucket and won't meet their rising costs.

The Government says 1.3 million Kiwi families will get more money, on average $26 extra a week.

In the Auckland suburb of Manurewa Kristal and Jayson Rogers, who have seven children and earn around $60,000 a year, will be at least $120 better off because of the tax cuts and family tax credits.

"Anything extra is a bonus. Kids new sports shoes, or kids shoes for school, a rain jacket - just the simple things that seem costly when you don't have the money," Ms Rogers told 1 NEWS.

Across town in Henderson Ruth Raymond and her husband, who have four children and earn under $50,000 a year, will be at least $70 a week better off.

"It would be really helpful for us in the long run because I mean being on one income now at the moment, we are struggling really bad," Ms Raymond said.

Households earning between $22,000 and $52,000 a year will get a tax cut of $10.77. Those on more than $52,000 will get an extra $20.38 a week.

Family tax credits go up $9.25 a week for the first child and at least $17.75 a week for subsequent children, depending on the age of the child.

In Dunedin, one mum said: "I've got three children so any little extra money will help".

But another woman said: "There's not much you can spend 26 bucks on".

And a man there said it's better than nothing, "but really it's just a drip in a bucket".