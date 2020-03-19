Any positive coronavirus cases set to be announced by Ministry of Health this afternoon

Results from the latest sweep of coronavirus testing won't be announced until 1pm today, the Ministry of Health's Director-General says, as the results trickle in over the day.

Testing has increased within the last few days, going from 620 total over previous weeks to more than 500 tests per day.

It means results are delayed a bit longer than the earlier would be, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

"The results don't come in now until later in the evening or sometimes in the morning. We'll sweep up any positive test results into a single announcement at 1pm," he told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"The update on cases will be at 1pm today and we'll of course talk about anything else significant that's happened."

The briefing will be livestreamed on 1NEWS.co.nz and the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

There are 20 confirmed cases in New Zealand at the moment, with eight new cases confirmed yesterday.

With the number of cases significantly spiking as the amount of testing ramps up, there's been speculation that the number of cases were already there, just unnoticed.

However Dr Bloomfield doesn't believe that's the case.

"We're seeing more cases because people have travelled back from overseas in the last week or two, from areas that have got outbreaks - Europe, the USA," he says.

"We've had a lot of Kiwis coming back from those places and of course they are at a high risk of having been exposed and of having the infection.

"The good thing is we're picking those infections up, then we're able to self-isolate, identify close contacts, trace them and stop any further spread."

He's confident airports are well-equipped with information on the new self-isolation requirements.

Any arrivals into the country must now self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution, except for those coming from the Pacific Islands.

Those people are being made to sign a form stating whether they have any Covid-19 symptoms and give the location they're self-isolating at, Dr Bloomfield says.

"It's a legal declaration. It has to be filled and handed in before they're even allowed through customs," he says.

"I know there's a lot of information at the airport that lets people know what the expectation is around self-isolation."

The self-isolation requirements for those arrivals are different than those for people confirmed or suspected to have the disease, Dr Bloomfield stresses.

"Self isolation for people who have returned home is just making sure you are physical-distancing," he says.

"Go for a walk around the block, go for a bike ride, do the gardening, but don't have friends over. So it's keeping physical distancing, even within your own family to the extent you can."

In contrast, those confirmed to have the disease or been in contact with them are under "very strict" isolation.

Both the Ministry of Health and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly said they expect more cases to come into New Zealand.