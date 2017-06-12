'Any distraction is dangerous' – police warn Kiwis about using phones while driving as more flout rules

Latest police data shows about 29,000 Kiwis were caught using their cellphones while driving last year, our highest number on record.

Police manager of prevention and road policing support Inspector Gini Welch says police are disappointed, but not really surprised by the figure due to the increasing population on the roads, coupled with the increasingly large role mobile phones are playing in people's lives.

"When you are behind the wheel of a car you are in charge of a potentially lethal weapon and any distraction is dangerous," Inspector Welch told Breakfast.

When asked what we can do to bring the number of people using their phones while driving down Inspector Welch said: "Put them down, put them in your bag or turn them off while driving.

"As passengers we can also encourage the driver not to use their phone by reminding them safety is more important."