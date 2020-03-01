Anxious wait for Chinese international students while NZ travel ban continues

International students from China who were due to arrive in New Zealand earlier this year, are anxiously waiting as New Zealand's travel ban on mainland China continues.

Third year Auckland University student Cheryl Zong told TVNZ1's Q+A she feared it may be too late to complete the semester, as she waits in self-isolation in Fujao city in south-east China.

The impact has had a sizable effect on tertiary institutions and high schools around New Zealand.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government was investigating the possibility of targeted exemptions for tertiary students intending to travel to New Zealand from China.

On Thursday, Auckland University announced a hiring freeze with $30 million in losses expected from the Chinese travel ban, affecting international student numbers.

It was announced on Friday there would be no exemptions for overseas students from China into New Zealand.

The Universities have proposed a requirement for isolation accommodation to be sorted by the universities, rather than letting students self-isolate in their flats or accommodation halls.

They are still preparing for the students' arrival and preparing to combat any discrimination students may face due to the travel ban.