'An anxious time' - Some youth in state care feeling 'overwhelmed' during Covid-19 lockdown

An independent advocacy group and Oranga Tamariki say while some youth in state care remain hopeful during the Covid-19 lockdown, others are anxious, miss family and lack access to technology.

A survey by VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, an advocacy service for people in state care, found youth in care were persevering overall. However, they were also missing friends and family. Some were frustrated at the lack of access to devices and the internet.



“Hang in there, it won’t be forever,” said one respondent.

“Talk to friends and family over the phone,” said another.

The advocacy service’s CEO Tracie Shipton said for youth in care, not being able to see their biological family was “a big issue” as some would only be able to see them a handful of times a year during arranged visits.

“Young people already feel disconnected. It’s very rare for a young person not to hold a huge love for their family still despite what circumstances that’ve meant they’ve come into care. [The lockdown] further isolates them,” Ms Shipton said.

But, she said the upside was most young in care said they felt safe where they were.

“And they felt the same as other people in that everyone is in the same situation.

“This isn’t just something happening to them. It’s just got that complicating factor of not seeing their families and not being able to have the visits.”

The survey collected responses from 25 respondents aged five to 23.

Ms Shipton said she noticed some excitement at first from youth in care because they were getting a break from school. However, by the second week, they were starting to get anxious about how long the lockdown was going to last and when they’d be able to visit their family.

She said VOYCE was “literally contacting every young person in care that they can” to reassure them there was someone they could talk to.

“Young people who go into care—just the mere fact that they don’t live with their families and there’s been a process by which they are removed—no matter what, that has some effect.

“Once we were able to let them know that things would carry on… access will still be by phone, if you can’t visit, visits will be organised… we started to see things start to settle down a bit.

“But, it is an anxious time for people who have suffered trauma.”

She said being able to keep the young people connected to others was challenging when there were issues with access to technology. Easing the digital divide had become a key area of advocacy for the organisation during the pandemic. Vodafone New Zealand Foundation offered support by donating cellphones, with VOYCE currently organising its distribution.

Oranga Tamariki said it was also hearing similar trends about the experiences of kids in care during lockdown from their youth advisory group, VOYCE and children’s charity Barnardos.

Alison McDonald, deputy chief executive of services for children and families for Oranga Tamariki South, said many of the young people who gave feedback were enjoying having time to relax, were watching movies and TV, playing online games and connecting with others in their bubble.

“While some were hopeful we’ll get through this, others were feeling overwhelmed, alone and sad, and worried about things like the health of others and falling behind at school,” she said.

“At the same time, many were missing hanging out with their friends, having contact with family, being at school and talking to support people like counsellors and teachers.”

Ms McDonald said this was particularly the case for young people who had limited or no way to get online. She said Oranga Tamariki was providing increased access to the internet and equipment where it could.

Oranga Tamariki collected feedback from 36 young people during their first week in lockdown.

Ms McDonald also said the number of reports of concern about the wellbeing of a young person over the lockdown period was similar to the April school holidays last year which saw about a 45 per cent decrease from normal.

Oranga Tamariki received about 87,000 reports of concern in the 2018/19 financial year—an average of over 7000 a month—regarding nearly 62,700 children. About 41,700 reports were referred for further action.

Oranga Tamariki had not yet collated data about the number of reports made during lockdown requiring further action as the lockdown situation was ongoing.

Ms McDonald said similar extended holiday periods can mean fewer see a young person.

“Similarly, the Level 4 lockdown has changed who contacts Oranga Tamariki,” she said.

“Teachers and school principals are no longer physically seeing children. Children and young people are in their bubble and they’re having fewer interactions with adults outside of their immediate family or bubble.

“Our social workers have been intensifying their support during lockdown to make sure young people in care, and their caregivers and families, have the support they need.”

She said “regular check-ins” would also be conducted as the country prepares for Alert Level 3.

VOYCE also didn’t report an increase in advocacy requests from young people already in care.

Normally, the organisation would receive various requests from young people who, for example, ask about their rights or ask for help with particular issues or incidents. During lockdown, advocacy requests ranged from wanting emotional support to asking about living arrangements and processes.

Ms Shipton said being proactive by reaching out to youth in care had “a profound effect on not having an increase at this time”.

In the meantime, she said VOYCE was doing what it could under Alert Level 4 restrictions through digital activities and workshops, with their survey informing some of the projects.

“It’s not to say that caregivers don’t do a terrific job of including them and looking after them, but this highlights the difference in living situations,” Ms Shipton said.

“For young people in care it’s really important they have an opportunity to connect again with other people in care.