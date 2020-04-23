Anxious Kiwis concerned about incoming arrivals, shift to Alert Level 3

Anxious Kiwis are contacting helplines concerned about the strains of lockdown and worried about new arrivals coming into the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black says there have been more than 1700 calls to the national 1737 support service in the past three weeks.

Of those calls, 17 per cent were showing "severe distress."

"People are worried about moving out of Level 4 and anxious about new arrivals into the country affecting their communities," Ms Stuart-Black says.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says they haven't noted an increase in self-harm or suicide-related callouts.

"Our demand has remained steady over the past four weeks, however that doesn't mean people aren't struggling," he says.

When it comes to incoming arrivals, the border is currently closed to anyone who isn't a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident.

Those who are allowed into the country are made to undergo a mandatory isolation period or quarantine, depending on whether they're symptomatic.

Around 2307 people are currently in managed isolation, where people without Covid-19 symptoms are restricted to a specific hotel for 14 days.

Those with symptoms - 104 people - are in a separate hotel in quarantine.

"This will prevent any further unmanaged Covid-19 infection from coming into New Zealand," Ms Stuart-Black says.

People around the country are also struggling as businesses come under pressure during the lockdown, with a large proportion unable to open.

The Ministry of Social Development has faced "unprecedented" demand, approving more than 400,000 applications for help over the last month.

So far MSD has paid out around $10 billion to support 1.6 million people through wage and leave subsidies, Ms Stuart-Black says.