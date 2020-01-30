Antipodean albatross receives new international protection for annual 100,000km migration

The endangered toroa/Antipodean albatross has received new international protection for its 100,000km annual migration following collaborative efforts led by New Zealand, Australia and Chile.

Two Antipodean wandering albatrosses. Source: Kath Walker

It comes after 130 countries today agreed to strictly protect Antipodean albatross at the Conference of Parties on the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, held in India, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage announced in a statement.

“New Zealanders care deeply about backing nature and backing birds like Antipodean albatross - it is a remarkable species, flying incredible distances every year, and is taonga/a treasure to Māori,” Ms Sage said.

“International cooperation is critical to bring the Antipodean albatross back from the brink of extinction. This agreement will help create stronger measures to reduce instances of Antipodean albatross being inadvertently caught by fishing vessels - including on the high seas – so these birds can migrate safely."

Ms Sage said the species is "in serious trouble and need protecting," with population numbers having halved since 2004 to just 9,050 breeding pairs.

"At the current rate of decline, this species could be extinct within the next 20 years," she said.

“Antipodean albatrosses cross several international boundaries during their annual migrations. They breed on islands off southern New Zealand, then spend much of their lives flying over the Pacific Ocean, travelling to Australia and across the high seas to Chile.

“In New Zealand, we’re working hard to rid their breeding grounds of mammal predators. It’s not hard to see why their population is crashing - with so much travelling, these birds are very exposed to risks from fishing vessels where they can be caught and drowned on fishing hooks.