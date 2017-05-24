 

Anti-vaccination film pulled from several NZ cinemas following complaints

The controversial anti-vaccination movie, Vaxxed, has been pulled from four New Zealand cinemas after they received complaints from customers.

The 2014 NZer of the year made the comments at a Kaitaia screening of the film Vaxxed
Source: 1 NEWS

The cinemas owned by or affiliated with Bridgeway Cinemas in Auckland, Tauranga and Upper Hutt have now cancelled more than 10 screenings of the film, according to Newsroom.

The film shot to infamy recently when Northland doctor and former New Zealander of the Year Dr Lance O'Sullivan protested the film during a screening in Kaitaia.

The doctor took to the stage to tell the audience their mere presence "will cause babies to die".

Tricia Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.
Source: Breakfast

The general manager of Bridgeway Steve Christodoulou told Newsroom the decision to pull the film was made after receiving negative feedback from customers.

"As a cinema we are a third party medium that allows people to put their material on our screens - both movie content and alternative content.

"We put it up saying this is going to be screening and we had a lot of negative feedback from customers," he said.

A spokeswoman for the film Vaxxed, Truly Godfrey, told Newsroom the group would continue to show the movie, with a screening scheduled for Nelson tomorrow night.

She said that Mr Christodoulou contacted the group offering to screen the movies.

He later told her they had to pull the screenings set for Bridgeway Northcote Point, the Monterey in Howick, Rialto Tauranga and a cinema in Upper Hutt due to complaints and security concerns.

