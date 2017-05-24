Anti-vaccination film pulled from several NZ cinemas following complaints

The controversial anti-vaccination movie, Vaxxed, has been pulled from four New Zealand cinemas after they received complaints from customers.

The cinemas owned by or affiliated with Bridgeway Cinemas in Auckland, Tauranga and Upper Hutt have now cancelled more than 10 screenings of the film, according to Newsroom.

The film shot to infamy recently when Northland doctor and former New Zealander of the Year Dr Lance O'Sullivan protested the film during a screening in Kaitaia.

The doctor took to the stage to tell the audience their mere presence "will cause babies to die".

The general manager of Bridgeway Steve Christodoulou told Newsroom the decision to pull the film was made after receiving negative feedback from customers.

"As a cinema we are a third party medium that allows people to put their material on our screens - both movie content and alternative content.

"We put it up saying this is going to be screening and we had a lot of negative feedback from customers," he said.

A spokeswoman for the film Vaxxed, Truly Godfrey, told Newsroom the group would continue to show the movie, with a screening scheduled for Nelson tomorrow night.

She said that Mr Christodoulou contacted the group offering to screen the movies.