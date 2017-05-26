Anti-vaccination film not turning people away from immunisation says advisory centre

The anti-vaccination film Vaxxed which has caused an uproar this week isn't turning people away from immunisation, according to the Immunisation Advisory Centre.

Northland doctor and former New Zealander of the year Lance O'Sullivan this week had a heated exchange in Kaitaia with campaigner Tricia Cheel who brought the film to Northland.

Dr O'Sullivan protested at a screening of the film, telling the audience the idea of anti-immunisation has killed children around the world whose parents are put off immunisation because of misinformation based on lies.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre believes the film screenings will have little impact.

"We have no evidence in New Zealand that this movie is turning anybody away from immunisation," said Dr Nikki Turner of the centre.

"What we find is that people just get their entrenched positions. So somebody that didn't support the New Zealand immunisation program in the first place feels very good about this movie."

Meanwhile Ms Cheel of the group Warnings about Vaccine Expectations says she won't be intimidated despite this week's controversy.

She says Dr O'Sullivan "came along with a predetermination to sabotage the movie and stop people from watching it".

The movie focuses on the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, accusing health authorities of a cover-up.

"It's quite obvious from this movie that our doctors have been lied to," Ms Cheel said.

And she says the film is not anti-vaccination.

"This is about informed consent. We're saying to get as much information as you feel you need to be comfortable with whatever decision you make," she said.