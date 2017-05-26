 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Anti-vaccination film not turning people away from immunisation says advisory centre

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The anti-vaccination film Vaxxed which has caused an uproar this week isn't turning people away from immunisation, according to the Immunisation Advisory Centre.

The movie screened again in Maungataroto and I NEWS reporter Helen Castles went along.
Source: 1 NEWS

Northland doctor and former New Zealander of the year Lance O'Sullivan this week had a heated exchange in Kaitaia with campaigner Tricia Cheel who brought the film to Northland.

Dr O'Sullivan protested at a screening of the film, telling the audience the idea of anti-immunisation has killed children around the world whose parents are put off immunisation because of misinformation based on lies.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre believes the film screenings will have little impact.

"We have no evidence in New Zealand that this movie is turning anybody away from immunisation," said Dr Nikki Turner of the centre.

"What we find is that people just get their entrenched positions. So somebody that didn't support the New Zealand immunisation program in the first place feels very good about this movie."

It's quite obvious from this movie that our doctors have been lied to"
Tricia Cheel of Warnings about Vaccine Expectations

Meanwhile Ms Cheel of the group Warnings about Vaccine Expectations says she won't be intimidated despite this week's controversy.

She says Dr O'Sullivan "came along with a predetermination to sabotage the movie and stop people from watching it". 

The movie focuses on the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, accusing health authorities of a cover-up. 

"It's quite obvious from this movie that our doctors have been lied to," Ms Cheel said. 

And she says the film is not anti-vaccination. 

"This is about informed consent. We're saying to get as much information as you feel you need to be comfortable with whatever decision you make," she said. 

The campaigners say they're not going away and neither will their film.

Related

Health

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening
00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'
02:59
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Dr Lance O'Sullivan heavily criticised on social media after leaping on stage during anti-vax doco screening
02:59
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

01:36
2
Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

00:11
3
The video is said by neighbours to be suicide bomber Salman Abedi almost a year before he killed 22 people.

Watch: New footage shows Manchester suicide bomber in flowing robe putting bins out


4
Vincent Clayton.

Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

00:32
5
Another person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries while the taxi drivers received minor injuries.

One person dead after car collides with taxi in Auckland

02:00
The movie screened again in Maungataroto and I NEWS reporter Helen Castles went along.

Anti-vaccination film not turning people away from immunisation says advisory centre

Vaxxed accuses health authorities of a cover-up over the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

01:49
The meeting comes as the Government releases recommendations that the church be restored.

MPs try and hasten decision on fate of Christchurch's quake-damaged cathedral

Several political parties have agreed to hold hands and try to bring an end to years of delays and deadlocks.


00:30
The fullback made the most of the Blues’ disorganisation to score.

Watch: Damian McKenzie scores brilliant runaway try after Chiefs' cheeky trick play to catch Blues napping

The fullback made the most of the Blues' disorganisation to score.

01:37
Some are calling for mandatory nutrition screening of the elderly.

Almost one quarter of elderly people in New Zealand are malnourished, with even more at risk - study

Some people are calling for mandatory nutrition screenings for the elderly.

02:15
Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

Exclusive: Mine rescue worker who's been furthest into Pike River Mine since tragedy speaks out backing manned re-entry

Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ