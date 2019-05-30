TODAY |

Anti-poverty campaigner says Budget 2019 gives 'breadcrumbs for people on the benefit'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Politics
Health

Kiwi anti-poverty campaigner Ricardo Menendez says today's Budget may be handing an impressive boost to mental health but without addressing what's causing mental health problems, the $1.9 billion investment won't mean much.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today that $1.9 billion would be spent on mental health and a further $1.1 billion would be used on improving child wellbeing.

Menendez, the coordinator for Auckland Action Against Poverty, said he welcomed the investment but had serious concerns.

"We welcome the fact that there's been an injection of cash for mental health wellbeing but what has been left behind is the determinants of mental health which is incomes and housing," Menendez told 1 NEWS.

"Access to adequate incomes and adequate housing is one of the most important things for your wellbeing."

"Benefit levels remain far below the poverty line and what the Welfare Expert Advisory Group recommended and barely any money has gone into investment for social housing when we've got record levels of people that are homeless and waiting for a home."

Today's Budget said benefits will be indexed to the average wage instead of inflation, meaning $47 more a week is expected in beneficiaries' pockets by 2023.

It will cost $320.2 million over four years - a sum Menendez says is simply not enough.

"The Welfare Report is clear that benefits need to go up by up to 47 per cent so this is really breadcrumbs for people on the benefit who are desperate for transformative change."

Menendez added he feels the Government has kept the spending on child poverty to the "minimum amount" they need to meet Budget responsibilities.

"We also know that Kiwibuild is not receiving an additional cash injection and social housing is barely getting any additional funding over the next few years."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The poverty advocate said the boost to mental health in the Budget is important but doesn't mean much with issues like housing and incomes overlooked.
    More From
    New Zealand
    Wellington
    Politics
    Health
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    03:41
    “It’s about outcomes… The things that this Government have decided that this country has been deficient in,” Dallow said.
    Analysis: 1 NEWS’ Jessica Mutch McKay and Simon Dallow break down Budget 2019
    2
    His incredible rendition of Donny Hathaway’s A Song for You had all four judges on their feet.
    Blind, autistic singer brings America's Got Talent judges to tears while earning 'golden buzzer'
    3
    Budget 2019: What you need to know
    4
    Simon Bridges won’t say how he got the information.
    Kiwi punters, journalists, industry groups and politicians react to the 'wellbeing budget'
    5
    Woman, 72, sentenced to community work after killing two men with a bus
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    03:41
    “It’s about outcomes… The things that this Government have decided that this country has been deficient in,” Dallow said.

    Analysis: 1 NEWS’ Jessica Mutch McKay and Simon Dallow break down Budget 2019
    00:43
    Cloud Ocean Water has bought a block of land in Belfast and says the plant would employ 200 people.

    Chinese water bottling company given two abatement notices after plastic beads, contaminants found in wastewater
    New Zealand money.

    Billions for tackling suicide rates and child poverty, but hacking allegations threaten to overshadow wellbeing budget
    A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather.

    Rain, thunderstorms on the cards for Auckland tomorrow