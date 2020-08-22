TODAY |

Anti-lockdown protestors gather in Auckland's Aotea Square before march down Queen St

A small gathering of anti-lockdown protestors gathered in Auckland's Aotea Square today to voice their opposition to current Covid-19 restrictions.

Auckland is currently in strict Level 3 conditions, while the rest of the country is under slightly looser Level 2 restrictions.

Around 100 people, many not wearing masks as recommended by the Government and health authorities, gathered to express their opposition to the lockdown, as well as raise other issues such as 1080 and 5G.

After the gathering, some people marched down Queen St.

inspector George Fanamanu of Auckland City Police said the small police presence had no issues as a result of the gathering.

"Around 150 were present in total with many of those attending in family groups and sticking to their own family bubble," he told 1 NEWS. 

He said police had been in talks with the protest organisers ahead of the event and police recognise the lawful right to protest, however "we were also there to ensure that those in attendance were maintaining physical distancing as per the Alert Level 3 restrictions".

"Those in attendance were very compliant and generally physical distancing was maintained.

"There were no significant issues and no arrests were made," Inspector Fanamanu said.

