Anti-dairy, pro-vegan billboard to be erected in Hamilton CBD to 'get people thinking'

A new billboard anti-dairy is set to hit the streets of Hamilton once again, after causing a wave of controversy in the farm-strong Waikato area last year.

A new bobby calf sign is to be put up in Hamilton. Source: Supplied

The group Starfish Bobby Calf Project have raised $1,959 of their $2,500 goal in just under a week to erect a pro-vegan and anti-dairy billboard in the Hamilton CBD.

On their Givealittle page, it says the 2016 billboard "caused a huge uproar in the farming community", and heavily increased the organisation's website daily views.

Last year's billboard was the brainchild of Starfish Bobby Calf Project volunteer Megan Ebersberger, who said Hamilton was an "appropriate place to raise awareness" in time for calving season.

“We don't really get to see the other perspective, a lot of people don't know what happens to the bobby calves. That's our goal, to get people thinking."

Starfish founder Lynley Tulloch said the group are "really, really excited" about the prospect of another billboard this year, and will even put one up in Wellington if they raise enough.

"One of the reasons people are keen is because the message of dairy farming and bobby calves is becoming more visible."

"Doing it in the heart of dairy country is a really good idea. It's the irony of it that is striking, that there are a little group speaking out for the calves."

Lee Cowan of DairyNZ said every person was entitled to their views and opinions, "and we respect their personal choice on what they eat, or choose not to eat".

"Most of New Zealand love their dairy... and daily enjoy the fresh produce that comes from the pasture-fed cows across our country."

"Our farmers work extremely hard to deliver this fresh and healthy product – and in a way that looks after their cows and puts animal welfare at the forefront of everything they do – and we're ranked number one in the world for our animal welfare."

Federated Farmers dairy industry chair Andrew Hoggard said it was disappointing that groups were taking this sort of action.

"If you look at some of the programmes going on trying to reduce [calf] mortality rates... it's just disappointing. It's quite frustrating for farmers. But we live in an open democracy."

Since working on the Starfish Project, Ms Tulloch said she received "quite a bit of flack", which extended to death threats and negative emails to workplaces and a high number of online messages over a period of two-years.

"It was really quite tragic," she said.