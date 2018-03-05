 

'Anti-cat people' using dodgy research to boost claims cats hunt native birds - former SPCA head

Former SPCA head Bob Kerridge says research used by "anti-cat people" to back claims cats are predators is wildly inaccurate.

Former SPCA head Bob Kerridge talks with TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.
Source: Seven Sharp

The animal welfare advocate maintains cats are not natural born killers keen to wipe out our native bird population.

Mr Kerridge told TVNZ 1's Seven Sharp the so-called "research" many use to bolster claims of cats' killing habits is inaccurate.

"The Wisconsin Study is one of the studies on cat predation that is most used. And it's the most inaccurate of any," he said.

"It was in fact undertaken by researchers who were very anti-cat. And in actual fact one of them was prosecuted for cruelty to a cat."

That study has even been used as ammunition here in New Zealand, he said.

"In general terms, all of the research that is used by anti-cat people - and let's even call them conservationists - are wildly inaccurate in terms of the predation of cats."

In 2016 the New Zealand National Cat Management Strategy Group put out a draft proposal on cat management.

In an effort to show public support, Mr Kerridge says a survey was undertaken.

He claims that before being questioned, respondents were given alarming statistics drawn from that "questionable" report.

"One of my favourite expressions is, many use statistics as a drunken man uses a lamp-post - for support, rather than illumination," he said.

Forest and Bird says there are 1.4 million domestic cats in New Zealand and they're killing around one million native birds a year.

