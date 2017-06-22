 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Anti-bacterial soaps, toothpaste and cosmetics claim to keep us healthy – but do they?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The government's pledging to re-look at the use of anti-microbial agents in household products following pleas from scientists.

The Government's taking a closer look at the use of anti-micobial agents in common household products.
Source: 1 NEWS

Researchers say the chemicals damage the environment, offer no hygiene benefits, and may even be damaging to people's health.

It means that anti-bacterial soaps and other cosmetic products which are meant to keep us healthy are firmly in the spotlight.

Auckland University Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles told 1 NEWS  "there is quite a lot of growing evidence from animal studies and cell studies that these products might influence our hormone systems.

"There's also evidence they affect sperm quality, some studies also show they could affect the birth weight of babies."

The specific ingredients in the firing line are triclosan and triclocarban, agents that are also found in everything from toys, to carpets, plastics and clothing.

Scientists here are joining two hundred researchers worldwide who want the agents more heavily regulated.

"There's no reason the govt can't step in and say we should get rid of these products," Ms Wiles said.

The environmental protection authority has been asked to review our regulations with Environment Minister Nick Smith being open to the idea,

"There may be a case for relooking at the restrictions in light of this latest scientific evidence. They're intending to have a report back to me within the month," Mr Smith said.

Meanwhile, suppliers are taking the matter into their own hands, with New World and Pak'N Save being assured that anti-bacterial products will be free of the chemicals by October, and Countdown saying they are focusing on removing the chemicals from their own brands.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Team NZ unveil tiny modifications to boat they hope will propel them even faster to America's Cup glory

00:25
2
The Californian woman will check twice before cleaning up in the future.

Watch: Woman gets the fright of her life when she mistakes deadly rattlesnake ...for toy

01:52
3
Oracle certainly weren’t going to miss out on the big reveal.

Watch: The moment Team NZ's decked-out boat emerges from the shed – and everyone wants a peek

00:41
4
The incredible footage was captured off the coast of Merkbosstrand, South Africa.

Watch: Crazy video shows giant squid trying to hitch a ride by wrapping tentacles around paddle board


5
Earthquake.

6.8 quake strikes off Guatemala's Pacific coast

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.

00:40
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ