Anti-bacterial soaps, toothpaste and cosmetics claim to keep us healthy – but do they?

The government's pledging to re-look at the use of anti-microbial agents in household products following pleas from scientists.

Researchers say the chemicals damage the environment, offer no hygiene benefits, and may even be damaging to people's health.

It means that anti-bacterial soaps and other cosmetic products which are meant to keep us healthy are firmly in the spotlight.

Auckland University Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles told 1 NEWS "there is quite a lot of growing evidence from animal studies and cell studies that these products might influence our hormone systems.

"There's also evidence they affect sperm quality, some studies also show they could affect the birth weight of babies."

The specific ingredients in the firing line are triclosan and triclocarban, agents that are also found in everything from toys, to carpets, plastics and clothing.

Scientists here are joining two hundred researchers worldwide who want the agents more heavily regulated.

"There's no reason the govt can't step in and say we should get rid of these products," Ms Wiles said.

The environmental protection authority has been asked to review our regulations with Environment Minister Nick Smith being open to the idea,

"There may be a case for relooking at the restrictions in light of this latest scientific evidence. They're intending to have a report back to me within the month," Mr Smith said.