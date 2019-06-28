TODAY |

Antarctica's Scott Base to get $250 million upgrade

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

New Zealand's Antarctic scientific outpost, Scott Base, is set for a major multi-million dollar redevelopment.

Designs for the new-look, 10,000 square metre complex have been unveiled today.

The $250 million dollar scientific complex will protect up to 100 people from the harsh climate of Antarctica.

The new design, consisting of three large interconnected buildings was shown off by the Deputy Prime Minister in Christchurch today.

The new facility will replace the old Scott Base - and will be built on the same site.

The old base, built in 1957 and added to over time, is starting to show its age but its replacement may not be complete until 2030.

Scott Base Redevelopment Senior Project Manager Simon Shelton says it's about three times the cost to build in Antarctica.

"It's a fully self-sufficient building in the most remote, harshest continent on earth, so that does come at a cost," he says.

The build presents a significant economic opportunity for Christchurch - which is seen as a gateway city to Antarctica.

For construction industry and support services, it's expected to generate a multi-million dollar boost for the local economy.

Cabinet still needs to sign off on the final plan but is expected to put $200 million towards the project, with a further $50 million to come from donations.


Your playlist will load after this ad

Designs for the new-look complex have been unveiled today. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
2
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
3
Tak Yoon Lee was sentenced in the Auckland District Court.
Man fined over $100k for adding chemicals to honey in bid to pass it off as mānuka
4
'Just come home' - sister of NZ man missing in Sydney makes emotional plea
5
Scott Chasing trail with Brendan Fairclough and Andrew Neethling in Nelson.
Wairoa Gorge mountain bike park worth $22 million gifted to New Zealand public
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week.

Inside Parliament: Everyday I'm Shuffling
Scott Chasing trail with Brendan Fairclough and Andrew Neethling in Nelson.

Wairoa Gorge mountain bike park worth $22 million gifted to New Zealand public
Police

Lockdown of several Christchurch schools, early learning centres lifted, one man in custody

'Just come home' - sister of NZ man missing in Sydney makes emotional plea