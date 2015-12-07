Antarctica NZ to mark 60th anniversary by hosting first ever worldwide broadcast from Scott Base

New Zealand is set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Scott Base in style, with the entire event broadcast online around the world.

Artists, entertainers, scientists and business people will head to Antarctica for TEDxScottBase on Sunday, which will celebrate New Zealand's six decade-strong relationship with the continent.

Ten speakers, including singer Gin Wigmore and US astronaut Dr Dan Barry, will join forces for the event.

The aim is to spark conversation on climate change, says Antarctica NZ CEO Peter Beggs.

"What happens in Antarctica will significantly impact the entire planet, and we are thrilled this line-up has so much expertise and appeal to such a broad range of people," he said in a press release.

"Whether it's your first trip to Antarctica or your twentieth, going down to the ice changes you. It affects everyone in different ways, but what's universal is the feeling awe and wonder you experience."