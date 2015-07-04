Antarctica is no longer Covid-free, but New Zealanders stationed there remain safe

All 31 people at Scott Base, New Zealand's home in Antarctica, are safe from Covid-19 after cases were reported on the southernmost continent yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Spanish-language media reported 36 people connected with the Chilean Army base had tested positive for Covid-19, meaning Antarctica was no longer the only continent free of the coronavirus.

This morning, Antarctica New Zealand told 1 NEWS that Scott Base is 4000 kilometres away from the Chilean base General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme, and that there had been no contact between the two bases.