Antarctica is no longer Covid-free, but New Zealanders stationed there remain safe

All 31 people at Scott Base, New Zealand's home in Antarctica, are safe from Covid-19 after cases were reported on the southernmost continent yesterday.

Spanish-language media reported 36 people connected with the Chilean Army base had tested positive for Covid-19, meaning Antarctica was no longer the only continent free of the coronavirus.

This morning, Antarctica New Zealand told 1 NEWS that Scott Base is 4000 kilometres away from the Chilean base General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme, and that there had been no contact between the two bases.

"Antarctica New Zealand has worked closely with New Zealand government agencies, and other National Antarctic Programmes in the Ross Sea region, to isolate everyone heading to Antarctica to ensure Scott Base, and all others in the region, remain Covid-19 free," it said in a statement.

