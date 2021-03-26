Antarctica brought to life for Kiwi kids with a modern twist to explorer's journal

Young science student Anzac Gallete has teamed up with the Antarctic Heritage Trust in an effort to get youngsters to care about a place that they've never been and for most of them, a place they'll never get to.

If you walk to the end of New Brighton Pier, and head south 4000 kilometres, you'll arrive at Antarctica, Anzac's favourite place on earth — a place he's been to and a place he was told he'd never be able to describe to others.

It's hard to find the words to sum up the world's most extreme environment, so Anzac's put it down on paper as part of a unique explorer journal.

But the journal has a 21st century twist.

Hover a device, like an iPad, over Anzac's Explorer Journal and it comes to life with augmented reality.

The Antarctic Heritage Trust is hoping it will connect and enthuse a new generation.

The images were filmed last year, when Anzac Gallete was on the Inspiring Explorers expedition to Antarctica.

It was then and there that he came up with the idea to use augmented reality and bring his stories to life.

"These kids were on it in 10 seconds flat. They knew how to do it, they were teaching us things," Antarctic Heritage Trust's Francesca Eathorne told Seven Sharp.

There's more to explore too, 360 degree images bringing the ice to New Zealand, and you can spin Captain Scott's preserved century-old fruit cake in your hand. Or wear an old boot, or hold an old mug.

"For us to be able to share with the world the work that the Trust does in Antarctica conserving all these artefacts, over 20,000 in fact, for people to be able to bring them into your home to learn more about them," Eathorne says.

What would those early explorers make of all this?

Anzac was the same age as them when he first became fascinated with Antarctica and its rich history.

Now embarking on a career in science communication, he's off to a flying start.

He says it's awesome to see all his efforts come to fruition.