 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Antarctic visitor numbers spark strong views at Scott Base anniversary event

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A gathering in Antarctica to mark the 60th anniversary of Scott Base has heard a warning about allowing more people access to the icy continent.

It came from New Zealand business leader Claudia Batten who's there to take part in a TEDx broadcast tomorrow.

It seems everyone on Antarctica is loving Dan Barry's personality.
Source: 1 NEWS

Scott Base staff were given a chance to ask the eight TED speakers questions in the lead-up to the event. 

A question about whether more people should have access to the ice to highlight its plight prompted strong views.

Ms Batten, the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Regional Director for North America, replied that large numbers of people should not be down on the ice.

But the climate change message and the global importance of Antarctica should be made easily digestable for the public.

"I don't think we should have too many people here. But we do need to talk about this more. We need to talk about what's happening here, tell the stories," she said.

"And not in just a sciency way. We need to find a way of putting the spinach in the brownies."

Musician Gin Wigmore said "it's about getting a wide spread of people" and "people that wouldn't necessarily know about this place" and learning about it from someone who really cares about it.

Dan Barry, astronaut and star of the TV series Survivor, said he expected to see "the beautiful vistas, the cute animals" in Antarctica but did not expect "the kind of passion there is here".

Related

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica
03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone
00:17
Gin Wigmore and the TEDx team had their cameras out taking pictures of seals out on the pressure ridges in front of Scott Base.

'He's just having a cool down' – TEDx team go seal spotting in Antarctica
00:28
The group will take part in survival training on the ice before the first-of-its-kind event on Sunday.

Ted talkers marvel at Antarctica's landscape on arrival from NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Missing French tourist Eddy Paluch.

Missing French tourist last seen at Abel Tasman National Park, police appeal for sightings

2
1 NEWS

One person critically injured in Auckland crash

00:53
3
The audacious armed thief probably thought the woman was an easy target, but she had other ideas.

Watch: Audacious robber gets more than he bargained for after jumping woman at ATM

00:56
4
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

5
Sky Arts has cancelled a TV comedy starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson after the program was condemned by the late musician's family.

Sky scraps Michael Jackson show after family complaints

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ