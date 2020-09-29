TODAY |

Antarctic blast set to ease but cold continues as chilly weather grips country

Source:  1 NEWS

Chilly weather across the country is set to continue for a few more days as frosty conditions move northward.

Weatherman Dan Corbett shares his insight into the country’s chilly spring blast. Source: Seven Sharp

Today, snow was an unusual sight on the beach in Dunedin and also across the city; flights were grounded at the airport as a fresh dump of snow hampered conditions.

The Bay of Islands reached a high of 17C however most of the country was at least 5C colder, with parts of the south sitting at 4C and 2C for Gore.

The sudden cold has been unwelcome for farmers, some losing new lambs, others needing to keep a keen watch on stock.

MetService says up to 15 centimetres of snow has fallen in parts of Southland and Otago today. The snow storm brought strong winds, closing roads, and making driving treacheous.

The icy blast was dredged up direct from Antarctica.

“Straight courtesy of the ice shelf and just blasting straight into the country, first stop that south coast of the South Island,” 1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett says.

Winds are set to ease in Auckland tomorrow and the Bay of Plenty and Waikato are expected to see a day of sun, as is the East Coast, but all are in for a cold start to the day.

The stormy weather is set to continue through tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

The West Coast of the North Island may see some rain but will otherwise be fine; the same is set for Wellington.

Down in the south, sunny but cold temperatures are forecast; south and west will be frosty but fine.

Invercargill and Dunedin may start with some sleet but will also be fine.

There is “some warmth in sight” as the weekend looms, Corbett says, describing it as a “roller coaster ride” which can be typical for spring weather.

He says the damaging winds and snow is all going to slowly ease away tonight but the country will still have some frosty nights.

“By the weekend parts of the country will be back in the 20s,” he says.
 

New Zealand
Weather News
