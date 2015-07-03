Another small earthquake shakes Christchurch area after this morning's jolt

A second small earthquake has been felt in the Christchurch area this afternoon following this morning's 3.7 magnitude shake.

GeoNet reported the second quake struck at about 1.40pm, 45km northeast of Akaroa.

The magnitude was reported to be about 3.9 and the depth was 24km - the shaking intensity was weak.

At around 12.36am an earthquake struck five kilometres east of Christchurch at a depth of 11km, according to GeoNet.