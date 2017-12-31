Another road fatality in the final hours of 2017

There’s been yet another fatality in the final hours of what has been a horror year for the New Zealand road toll.

One person has been killed in a head-on collision in the Tasman District this evening.

This brings this year’s total to 379.

This number is up from 327 during the same period in 2016, making 2017 the worst year for driving fatalities since 2009 when there were 384 road deaths.

Emergency services were called to Appleby Highway just after 9pm.

St John Ambulance are treating five others for moderate to minor injuries.



The highway is closed and diversions will be in place, according to a police statement.