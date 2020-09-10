Another public holiday could tip struggling businesses 'over the edge', Judith Collins argues

Adding another public holiday could be what sets struggling businesses "over the edge", National leader Judith Collins said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Labour is pledging to give New Zealanders a new public holiday during Matariki - the time of the year a cluster of stars signals the beginning of the Māori New Year.

If New Zealand were to adopt Matariki as a public holiday, the public would expect it to replace a current public holiday, Collins said.



"Either Labour Day or one of the ritual holidays or something like that.

"If you're going to have another paid holiday, it's excellent if you're receiving it, but actually if you're a struggling business it can be what actually sets you over the edge."

Collins said many businesses were doing it tough in the economic fallout of Covid-19.

"Even in a busy cafe, because of the rules around social distancing and what they have to do."

Collins said many businesses are "really struggling at the moment and they need us to understand how tough it is".

"Because I tell you what, it's the staff who suffer ultimately when they lose their jobs. I don't want to see that happening."

ACT's David Seymour said earlier this week that "if Labour wants Matariki to be public holiday, it should abolish Labour Day so businesses aren’t taking on more costs".

If re-elected, Labour would introduce the public holiday from 2022 in order to give businesses preparation time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We don’t have many statutory holidays compared to other OECD countries and it would be good to break up the long run through winter," leader Jacinda Ardern said.

"It will also be a confidence boost that many sectors need right now."