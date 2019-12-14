Another person dies from White Island injuries, bringing death toll to 15

A person has died today from injuries sustained during the Whakaari/White Island eruption, Police say, bringing the total death toll to 15.

Deputy Commissioner John Tims said the person was earlier being treated at Waikato Hospital.

Earlier today, police formally released the name of 21-year-old Australian woman Krystal Browitt, who died after the eruption, the first formal release of a name by police.

Dr Peter Watson, Chief Medical Officer at Counties Manukau Health, said today that many of the people injured in the eruption have sustained very serious injuries.

