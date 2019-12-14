TODAY |

Another person dies of injuries from Whakaari /White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 20

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Another person has died of injuries caused by the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption.

Source: 1 NEWS

The person died last night in an Australian hospital, NZ Police National Operations Commander Deputy Commissioner John Tims said in a statement today.

The official death toll is 18, and there are another two people missing, presumed dead.

The volcano, off the coast of Whakatāne in Bay of Plenty, erupted on the afternoon of December 9.

Tourists including Australians from a cruise ship travelling around New Zealand were on the active volcano on a guided day trip when it erupted.

Public offered to donate their own skin to Whakaari / White Island eruption burns victims

New Zealand
Australia
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Another person dies of injuries from Whakaari /White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 20
2
Idea of introducing koalas in NZ after bushfires 'rings alarm bells' for conservationist
3
Revealed: Meet nine of the men vying for The Bachelorette NZ's heart
4
Deportation of Tongan woman paralysed after surgery in Auckland justified, lawyer says
5
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:19

Beer truck overturns, spills contents on Sydney motorway

Ambulance officer assaulted during attempted burglary of Warkworth St John station
00:24

Thousands of kgs of food dropped in Australia bushfire ravaged areas for wildlife

Two people dead in shooting near Masterton