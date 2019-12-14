Another person dies of injuries from Whakaari /White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 20

Another person has died of injuries caused by the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption.

Source: 1 NEWS

The person died last night in an Australian hospital, NZ Police National Operations Commander Deputy Commissioner John Tims said in a statement today.

The official death toll is 18, and there are another two people missing, presumed dead.

The volcano, off the coast of Whakatāne in Bay of Plenty, erupted on the afternoon of December 9.

Tourists including Australians from a cruise ship travelling around New Zealand were on the active volcano on a guided day trip when it erupted.