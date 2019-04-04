Another New Zealand district considers outdoor ban on smoking and vaping

Smoking and vaping in some outdoor areas and public events could soon be banned in the Hauraki District.

The council is proposing new rules to discourage and de-normalise smoking and vaping.

A Cancer Society survey taken on behalf of the Hauraki District Council last year showed people in the district were generally in support of creating smokefree outdoor spaces, particularly in areas where children and young people hang out.

In a statement released by the council today, Mayor John Tregidga said the proposed policy will be open for community feedback on 31 May - to coincide with World Smokefree Day 2019.

"We want to encourage adults to be positive role models for children and young people but we won't take a heavy-handed approach to enforcing the rules if they do go through," he said.

"At the end of the day if you want to smoke or vape it's your choice - we'll just be asking you to please avoid the smokefree and vapefree areas," he added. "We'll be relying on everyone to respect the rules we make together and to encourage others to respect them, too."

The council's proposal to create smokefree outdoor zones is a positive step, said Charlie Poihipi, a health promotion coordinator for the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society.