Another Middlemore Hospital patient tests positive for Covid

A person who presented at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department on Thursday has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Middlemore Hospital in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

The patient had come to the hospital with a non-Covid related issue and was unsymptomatic but submitted to having a routine test taken.

However, the person left the Middlemore Hospital before their Covid-19 test came back.

The patient has since been informed of their positive result and is now isolating, following advice from health officials.

All staff who were in the emergency department and adult short-stay area were equipped in full PPE gear, including N95 face masks and goggles.

As such, the risk of exposure to staff is deemed low and none are being stood down, according to the Ministry of Health.