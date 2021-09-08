TODAY |

Another Middlemore Hospital patient tests positive for Covid

Source:  1 NEWS

A person who presented at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department on Thursday has tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed. 

Middlemore Hospital in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

The patient had come to the hospital with a non-Covid related issue and was unsymptomatic but submitted to having a routine test taken. 

However, the person left the Middlemore Hospital before their Covid-19 test came back. 

The patient has since been informed of their positive result and is now isolating, following advice from health officials. 

All staff who were in the emergency department and adult short-stay area were equipped in full PPE gear, including N95 face masks and goggles. 

As such, the risk of exposure to staff is deemed low and none are being stood down, according to the Ministry of Health.

Inpatients deemed close contacts have been identified and are now isolating. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland Hospital visitor has sex with patient, prompting formal complaint
2
Delta shakes up plans to reopen New Zealand
3
Police warn drivers about high winds after trucks topple in South Island
4
Whangārei man who beat partner to death given life sentence
5
Lorde releases surprise EP sung entirely in Te Reo Māori
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:14

Whānau extend tangihanga over regions in lockdown
02:47

Pacific agency partners with Govt to address MIQ failures

Auckland Hospital visitor has sex with patient, prompting formal complaint

Countdown LynnMall to re-open after terrorist attack