Another measles warning issued after infectious person takes commercial flight, visits Te Papa

Passengers who boarded two flights between Wellington and Auckland last weekend or visited Te Papa museum last Saturday have been urged to check their immunity to measles, Regional Public Health has announced.

It comes after a passenger flew between Auckland and the capital while infectious, before knowing they had the highly contagious disease.

The passenger flew on Jetstar flight JQ267 from Auckland to Wellington on Friday, August 30, departing at 6.30pm. They then flew back to Auckland on flight JQ258 on Sunday, September 1, departing at 1.30pm.

Fellow passengers, plus anyone in the Wellington or Auckland domestic terminals around the time of the flights, or at Te Papa last Saturday between 11am and 1pm have been advised to watch for signs of measles, Medical Officer of Health Dr Annette Nesdale said in a statement.

Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes. A rash starts several days later, beginning on the face and neck, before spreading to the rest of the body.

"You are most at risk if you're not immune to measles, either because you haven't been vaccinated or you haven't had the disease previously. People who are not immune may start experiencing symptoms over the next week," Ms Nesdale said.

Anyone with concerns has been advised to speak to their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.